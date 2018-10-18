Nov. 10, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - MS Opera's "Cabaret at Duling Hall: The Hilarious World of Gilbert & Sullivan" 7:30 p.m. $25, $10 students & active military

The Ecoshed - "Expansion: Art, Fashion, Music Under an Open Sky" feat. Empty Atlas, Jason Daniels Band, Metaphive & Via Novus 6-10 p.m. $20

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Johnnie B. & Ms. Iretta midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Phil & Trace

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Bass Drum of Death 9 p.m. $12 advance $15 door

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Jackson Medical Mall - Tommy Johnson Blues Fest feat. Eddie Cotton, King Edward, Miss Ora & the SOS Band, Keith Johnson & Ben Payton 5 p.m. $26

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.