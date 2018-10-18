 Nov. 1, 2018 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Nov. 1, 2018 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Thursday, October 18, 2018
0

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Elton Dan & the Rocket Band w/ Gypsies, Doves & Dreams 8 p.m. $20

F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - JEFF the Brotherhood 8-11:30 p.m. $12 advance $15 door

Hops & Habanas - DJ Microfuture 5-10 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.

MS College, Aven Hall - "Happily Ever Opera" 7 p.m. $10 adults $5 students & children

Offbeat - California Cousins w/ Kicking 8-11 p.m. $5

Old Capitol Inn - Brian Smith 7-10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

