Spooky Sweets

Nandy's Candy (1220 E. Northside Drive, Suite 380, 601-362-9553)

For Halloween, Nandy's Candy will have themed treats such as chocolate-covered apples, Nutter Butters and Oreos, half-pound Jelly Belly pumpkins, caramel apples, candy dishes, pretzel rods, pumpkin suckers and iced cookies.

La Brioche Patisserie (2906 N. State St., 601-988-2299, labriochems.com)

For Halloween, La Brioche will have treats such as themed entremets with a red marble glaze and a candy knife.

Meme's Brick Street Bakery (104 W. Leake St., (601) 278-0635)

This year, Meme's will have Halloween-themed iced cookies in shapes such as pumpkins, cauldrons and ghosts, petit fours and more.

Campbell's Bakery (111 Colony Crossing Way, Suite 120, Madison, 769-300-2790; 3013 N. State St., 601-362-4628)

For Halloween, Campbell's will have themed tea cakes, decorated petit fours and more.

Broad Street Baking Co. (4465 Interstate 55 N., Suite 101, broadstbakery.com)

This Halloween, Broad Street will have a "Death by Chocolate" pumpkin cake.