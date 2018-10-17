 Spooky Sweets | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Spooky Sweets

Businesses such as Nandy’s Candy will have treats for Halloween. Photo courtesy Nandy's Candy

By Amber Helsel Wednesday, October 17, 2018 11:20 a.m. CDT
0

Nandy's Candy (1220 E. Northside Drive, Suite 380, 601-362-9553)

For Halloween, Nandy's Candy will have themed treats such as chocolate-covered apples, Nutter Butters and Oreos, half-pound Jelly Belly pumpkins, caramel apples, candy dishes, pretzel rods, pumpkin suckers and iced cookies.

La Brioche Patisserie (2906 N. State St., 601-988-2299, labriochems.com)

For Halloween, La Brioche will have treats such as themed entremets with a red marble glaze and a candy knife.

Meme's Brick Street Bakery (104 W. Leake St., (601) 278-0635)

This year, Meme's will have Halloween-themed iced cookies in shapes such as pumpkins, cauldrons and ghosts, petit fours and more.

Campbell's Bakery (111 Colony Crossing Way, Suite 120, Madison, 769-300-2790; 3013 N. State St., 601-362-4628)

For Halloween, Campbell's will have themed tea cakes, decorated petit fours and more.

Broad Street Baking Co. (4465 Interstate 55 N., Suite 101, broadstbakery.com)

This Halloween, Broad Street will have a "Death by Chocolate" pumpkin cake.

