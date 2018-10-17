DIY Like a Villain

Halloween is just around the corner, and we are sure that many people are still trying to figure out which character they will be cruising the trick-or-treat scene as. It may seem late in the game, but creating a costume doesn't have to be hard. You just have to have the right materials. Recently, we asked local Emily Alexis Williams and Zachariah Lee Williams of Dragon Blossom Cosplay to create a Halloween DIY for us. They decided to tackle the stitched and scarred skin of Dabi, a villain from anime "My Hero Academia." With minor variations, these techniques can work for a lot of monster makeup.
Materials
Vaseline
Body paint in blue and purple
Makeup and/or paint brushes
Liquid latex
Blow dryer (optional)
Dark blue eyeshadow
Black eyeliner
Silver permanent marker or staples
Directions
- Apply Vaseline to the area where you will put the latex.
- Pour your latex into a bowl. Apply it to your skin over the Vaseline. You can use a blow dryer to help it dry faster.
- Brush the blue paint on the latex. Add some purple tones. Go over it again with latex once the paint is dry. Then, blow-dry it again.
- Use eyeliner to draw stress lines. You can then use a silver sharpie to draw staples or attach actual staples to the latex.
Comments
