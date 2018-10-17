DIY Like a Villain

Halloween is just around the corner, and we are sure that many people are still trying to figure out which character they will be cruising the trick-or-treat scene as. It may seem late in the game, but creating a costume doesn't have to be hard. You just have to have the right materials. Recently, we asked local Emily Alexis Williams and Zachariah Lee Williams of Dragon Blossom Cosplay to create a Halloween DIY for us. They decided to tackle the stitched and scarred skin of Dabi, a villain from anime "My Hero Academia." With minor variations, these techniques can work for a lot of monster makeup.

Materials

Vaseline

Body paint in blue and purple

Makeup and/or paint brushes

Liquid latex

Blow dryer (optional)

Dark blue eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Silver permanent marker or staples

Directions