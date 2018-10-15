10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba gave his second annual State of the City address at the Alamo Theatre on Farish Street on Oct. 11.
- In what his campaign calls an "aggressive statewide ad campaign," Mississippi House Minority Leader David Baria, D-Bay St. Louis, announced a five-figure television ad buy for his U.S. Senate campaign Wednesday.
- Mayor Chokwe Antar and wife Ebony Lumumba co-sponsored an event at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Museum of Mississippi History on Oct. 10, 2018, to honor Angie Thomas and her upcoming movie release of "The Hate U Give."
- U.S. Sen. Cindy-Hyde Smith, R-Miss., continued to defend her support for the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday, accusing Democrats of "manipulation of the confirmation process" and "a disservice to victims of sexual violence" in a tweet.
- Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba continued a trend of honoring homegrown authors when he delivered a proclamation to Jackson native Kiese Laymon for his writing on Oct. 9.
- Jackson Public Works Director Bob Miller still will not commit to a date when the City will begin shutting off water to non-paying customers, but warns it will happen soon.
- Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba rebuked Forest Hill High School after social media exploded over a Friday-night half-time skit depicting students supposedly shooting police officers on the field at Brookhaven High School.
- Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood announced his run for governor on Oct. 3 in Houston, Miss.
- Mississippi police agencies have been seizing cash, guns and vehicles without legal authority for months after a state law changed and police didn't notice.
- U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves appointed Allyson Mills to collect assets to repay investors in the $100-million-plus Madison Timber Ponzi scheme. The scheme sold bogus rights to cut timber, promising returns of 11 percent or more, far above prevailing interest rates, to more than 250 investors in at least 14 states.
