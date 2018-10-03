Oct. 27, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Cathead Distillery - The Artisanals 4 p.m. free
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Fred T midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Ms. Pleschette 9 p.m.
Martin's - Travers Brothership 10 p.m.
MS College, Provine Chapel - MC Singers Homecoming Concert 1:30 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Steele Heart 3:30 p.m.; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Acoustic Crossroads 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus