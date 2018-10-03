 Oct. 27, 2018 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Oct. 27, 2018 - Saturday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, October 3, 2018 2:39 p.m. CDT
0

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Cathead Distillery - The Artisanals 4 p.m. free

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Fred T midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Ms. Pleschette 9 p.m.

Martin's - Travers Brothership 10 p.m.

MS College, Provine Chapel - MC Singers Homecoming Concert 1:30 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Steele Heart 3:30 p.m.; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Acoustic Crossroads 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »