 Oct. 26, 2018 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Oct. 26, 2018 - Friday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, October 3, 2018 2:38 p.m. CDT
0

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Castlewoods Country Club - Larry Brewer 7-10 p.m.

Drago's - Jason Turner 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Kern Pratt midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Taylor Hildebrand 6-9 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Jesse Cotton Stone 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Chris Gill 7 p.m.

Martin's - The Band of Heathens 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Barry Leach 5:30 p.m.; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Billy Mauldin 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - Gov't Mule w/ Bishop Gunn 7:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »