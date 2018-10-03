 Oct. 25, 2018 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Oct. 25, 2018 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, October 3, 2018 2:37 p.m. CDT
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Larry Brewer 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Vernon Brothers 7-9:30 p.m. free; The Brook & the Bluff 8 p.m. $10

Iron Horse Grill - Chuck Bryan & the Texas Blues 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 6:30 p.m.

MS College, Aven Hall - Mary Catherine Fahrenbacher Piano Recital 7:30 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - Cyndi Lauper 7:30 p.m. $29.50-$59.50

