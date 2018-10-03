Oct. 25, 2018 - Thursday

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Larry Brewer 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Vernon Brothers 7-9:30 p.m. free; The Brook & the Bluff 8 p.m. $10
Iron Horse Grill - Chuck Bryan & the Texas Blues 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 6:30 p.m.
MS College, Aven Hall - Mary Catherine Fahrenbacher Piano Recital 7:30 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Thalia Mara Hall - Cyndi Lauper 7:30 p.m. $29.50-$59.50
