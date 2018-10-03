 Oct. 21, 2018 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Oct. 21, 2018 - Sunday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, October 3, 2018 2:13 p.m. CDT
0

1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Paul Thorn & Steve Azar 7 p.m. $40

Iron Horse Grill - Tiger Rogers 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Kathryn's - Jay Wadsworth 6 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Greenfish 3:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - Maxwell w/ Marsha Ambrosius 7:30 p.m. $26.50-$343.50

Wellington’s - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »