Oct. 20, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; 19th Street Red midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - "Freak Fest Halloween Bash" feat. DJ Rozz 8 p.m.
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Eric Deaton Blues 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Lucky Hand Blues Band 7 p.m.
Martin's - Opposite Box w/ Hood Baby & the Barnacles 10 p.m.
McClain - Tommie Vaughn
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.; Faze 4 8 p.m. $5; Josh Journeay 10 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus