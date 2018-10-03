 Oct. 19, 2018 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Oct. 19, 2018 - Friday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, October 3, 2018 2:11 p.m. CDT
0

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Burger & Blues - Larry Brewer 6:30 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Drago's - Greenfish 7-10 p.m.

Duling Hall - Michael Franti & Spearhead w/ Dustin Thomas & Victoria Canal 7:30 p.m. $40 advance $45 door

F. Jones Corner - Sister Lucille midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - The Eclectics 7-10 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - 19th Street Red 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m.

Martin's - Russ Liquid Test 10 p.m.

McClain - Tommie Vaughn

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Andrew Pates 5:30 p.m.; Faze 4 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

