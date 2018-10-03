Oct. 19, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Burger & Blues - Larry Brewer 6:30 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's - Greenfish 7-10 p.m.
Duling Hall - Michael Franti & Spearhead w/ Dustin Thomas & Victoria Canal 7:30 p.m. $40 advance $45 door
F. Jones Corner - Sister Lucille midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - The Eclectics 7-10 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - 19th Street Red 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m.
Martin's - Russ Liquid Test 10 p.m.
McClain - Tommie Vaughn
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Andrew Pates 5:30 p.m.; Faze 4 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus