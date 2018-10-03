Oct. 18, 2018 - Thursday

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Jason Turner 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Seth Power 6-9 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Steve Chester 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Bill & Temperance 6:30 p.m.
McClain - Joseph LaSalla
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Shameless Wrecks 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Thalia Mara Hall - Black Jacket Symphony Presents Journey's "Escape" 8 p.m. $25-$35
