Oct. 18, 2018 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, October 3, 2018 2:10 p.m. CDT
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Jason Turner 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Seth Power 6-9 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Steve Chester 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Bill & Temperance 6:30 p.m.

McClain - Joseph LaSalla

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Shameless Wrecks 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - Black Jacket Symphony Presents Journey's "Escape" 8 p.m. $25-$35

