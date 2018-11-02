Millsaps Forum Series, MSU Autism Clinic Grant and Songfest at USM

Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann will speak at Millsaps College today, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m. as part of the Millsaps Forum Series. The college said in a release that he will discuss the importance of the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 6 and getting out to vote. The forum will take place in room 215 of the Gertrude C. Ford Academic Complex, and is free and open to the public.

The Millsaps Forum Series has covered topics such as food and public health in Mississippi, women's reproductive health and investigative journalism. The college has brought in guest speakers, including U.S. Circuit Court Judge James Earl Graves Jr., U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves, to give presentations and lead guests in dialogues on the presented topics.

"We're looking to be a public square for conversations on important topics with this forum series," John Sewell, director of communications and marketing at Millsaps, told the Jackson Free Press. "These forums give folks on campus and those off campus the chance to hear great presentations and have meaningful dialogue on topics that are important to Mississippi."

For more information on the Millsaps Forum Series and a list of future events, visit millsaps.edu.

MSU Receives Grant for Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic

The Gertrude C. Ford Foundation, a Ridgeland-based nonprofit organization that supports educational activities and youth services, recently donated $125,000 to Mississippi State University for autism and developmental disabilities research and treatment.

MSU stated in a release that a portion of the donation will help the university's Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic to move to its newly renovated location on Blackjack Road in Starkville, as well as expand its services to more clients.

The ADDC is part of MSU's School Psychology Services Center. Daniel L. Gadke, associate professor of school psychology and interim head of the department of counseling, founded the clinic in 2013 and serves as its director.

MSU's release states that ADDC serves 100 to 150 people per week, with most being local children. The center also partners with MSU's Disability Support Services center to offer an autism liaisons program, which offers support and services to students on the autism spectrum who are working toward degrees.

For more information, visit addc.msstate.edu or schoolpsych.msstate.edu.

USM Hosts Songfest 2018

The Epsilon Delta chapter of Chi Omega Sorority at the University of Southern Mississippi will host its 67th annual Songfest on Thursday, Nov. 15, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg.

Songfest will feature holiday-themed musical performances from members of USM sororities and fraternities. It will also have a silent auction benefitting the Mississippi branch of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, an organization that grants wishes to children with terminal or life-threatening illnesses. A release from USM states that last year's Songfest raised $50,000 for Make-A-Wish Mississippi.

Songfest is free and open to the public. For more information, call the USM Center for Greek Life at 601-266-4823 or visit Chi Omega's Facebook page. For information about Make-A-Wish Mississippi, visit ms.wish.org.