Jackson Gets Pill Drop Boxes for Prescription Medication

— The Jackson Police Department will get five prescription drop boxes for people to dispose of unused, unwanted or old medications rather than keeping them in their homes. The Mississippi Department of Mental Health and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics dedicated these boxes on May 17, and the city council officially entered into a memorandum of understanding with the leading agencies at its last meeting on May 22.

Using funding from the Mississippi Prevention Alliance for Communities and Colleges and the "Stand Up, Mississippi Opioid" campaign against opioid abuse, the state Department of Mental Health bought the drop boxes for the City.

"Prescription medications, particularly opioids, are one of the most targeted items in home burglaries today," John Dowdy, director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, said in a statement. "Guns, jewelry, and prescription drugs are the top three items stolen. These prescription drop boxes will allow people to dispose of leftover medications safely so they are not targeted for being in their homes."

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba credits Interim Police Chief Anthony Moore with bringing this program to his attention.

"I think we can all agree that this is a wonderful effort that we need to support so we get these prescription drugs off our streets that people might be utilizing for nefarious intent," the mayor said. "Now we look to getting some of these guns off the street as well."

The council voted unanimously for the measure.

"I hope we can get a good rollout of the program because a lot of prescription drugs are in medicine cabinets, and that's how young folks get ahold of them," Ward 4 Councilman De'Keither Stamps said. "[B]ut by having the drop-off points where you can turn in old drugs and those kind of things, it gets them out of the community."

In 2017, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics reported 256 drug overdoses in Mississippi; 74 percent of those appear to have been opioid-related.

"In the midst of the opioid crisis we are facing today in Mississippi, preventative measures must be taken on all fronts. We must educate our communities on prescriptions medications, as well as provide them safe alternatives to dispose of unneeded drugs," said Melody Winston, director of DMH's Bureau of Alcohol and Drug Services, in a statement.

"It is our goal to provide comprehensive services to the people of Mississippi—and that includes treatment options, education and safe solutions such as these prescription drop boxes."

