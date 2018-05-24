Fun With Best of Jackson

Summer is a time to hand out with friends under the sun. Recent Best of Jackson winners can help you celebrate the summer season (and beyond). Try these.

Best Museum

Mississippi Children's Museum (2145 Museum Blvd., 601-981-5469, mschildrensmuseum.org)

Finalists: Eudora Welty House and Garden (1119 Pinehurst St., 601-353-7762, eudoraweltyhouse.com) / Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St., 601-960-1515, msmuseumart.org) / Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Drive, 601-576-6000, museum.mdwfp.com) / Smith Robertson Museum & Cultural Center (528 Bloom St., 601-960-1457)

Best Community Garden or Nature Attraction

Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Drive, 601-576-6000, museum.mdwfp.com)

Finalists: The Art Garden at the Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St., 601-960-1515, msmuseumart.org) / Clinton Community Nature Center (617 Dunton Road, Clinton, 601-926-1104, clintonnaturecenter.org) / LeFleur's Bluff State Park (3315 Lakeland Terrace, 601-987-3923, mdwfp.state.ms.us) / Mynelle Gardens (4736 Clinton Blvd., 601-960-1894)

Best Place to Buy Beer

McDade's Markets (Multiple locations, mcdadesmarkets.com)

Finalists: Hops & Habanas (2771 Old Canton Road, 769-572-4631; 123 Grandview Blvd., Madison, Suite N, 601-853-7449; hopsandhabanas.com) / LD's Beer Run (5006 Parkway Drive, 769-208-8686) / Lucky Town Brewing Company (1710 N. Mill St., 601-790-0142, luckytownbrewing.com)

Best Local Festival

Fondren After 5 (first Thursday)

Finalists: Bright Lights, Belhaven Nights (August, info@greaterbelhaven.com) / Farish Street Heritage Festival (September, farishstreetheritagefestival.com) / Jacktoberfest (October, jacktoberfest.com) / Hal's St. Paddy's Parade & Festival (March, halsstpaddysparade.com) / WellsFest (September, wellschurch.org)

Best Pub Quiz/Trivia Night

The Pig & Pint (3139 N. State St., 601-326-6070, pigandpint.com)

Finalists: Fenian's Pub (901 E. Fortification St., 601-948-0055) / Hal & Mal's (200 Commerce St., 601-948-0888) / Library Lounge (Fairview Inn, 734 Fairview St., 601-948-3429) / Lost Pizza Co. (multiple locations)

