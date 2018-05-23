May 31, 2018 - Thursday

1908 Provisions - Ronnie Brown 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

The District at Eastover - No Strings 5:30 p.m. free

F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - James Travis 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Phil & Trace 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Martin's - Mark "Porkchop" Holder w/ Dirty Deep 10 p.m.

Ole Tavern - DJ Glenn 9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Jessie Howell Duo 6-10 p.m.

Shucker's - Lovin Ledbetter 7:30-11:30 p.m. free

Soulshine, Flowood - Brian Jones 7-9 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Jeff Reynolds 7-10:30 p.m. free