June 6, 2018 - Wednesday

Alumni House - Hunter Gibson 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Jessie Howell Duo 6-10 p.m.
Shucker's - Proximity 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.
