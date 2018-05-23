 June 6, 2018 - Wednesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Wednesday, May 23, 2018
0

Alumni House - Hunter Gibson 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Jessie Howell Duo 6-10 p.m.

Shucker's - Proximity 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.

