June 5, 2018 - Tuesday

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - The Bacon Brothers w/ Farewell Angelina 7:30 p.m. $45 advance $50 day of show $100 VIP
Fenian's - Open Mic 9 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - "Dinner, Drinks & Jazz" feat. Raphael Semmes & Friends 6-9 p.m. free
Kathryn's - Stace & Cassie 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Simpatico 6-10 p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic School, Madison - MS Wind Symphony's "Celebrating Bernstein" 7:30 p.m. free
Table 100 - Chalmers Davis 6 p.m.
