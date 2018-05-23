 June 5, 2018 - Tuesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

June 5, 2018 - Tuesday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, May 23, 2018 8:55 a.m. CDT
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - The Bacon Brothers w/ Farewell Angelina 7:30 p.m. $45 advance $50 day of show $100 VIP

Fenian's - Open Mic 9 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - "Dinner, Drinks & Jazz" feat. Raphael Semmes & Friends 6-9 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Stace & Cassie 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Simpatico 6-10 p.m.

St. Joseph Catholic School, Madison - MS Wind Symphony's "Celebrating Bernstein" 7:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Chalmers Davis 6 p.m.

