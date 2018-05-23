June 2, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - NuCorp 8 p.m.

American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight

Capitol Grill - "Five-Year Anniversary Party" feat. Jason Turner Band 11 a.m.-2 a.m. free

Cathead Distillery - "Cathead Jam" feat. JJ Grey & Mofro, Hard Working Americans, Leftover Salmon, Luthi & The Busty Petites 2-11 p.m. $50 single-day $60 two-day pass

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Club 43, Canton - Snazz 9 p.m. $10

F. Jones Corner - Live Music 10 p.m. $5; Live Music midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Sonny Ridell 9 p.m.

Jose's, Pearl - Blake Edward Thomas 6-9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Scott Turner Trio 7-10:30 p.m.

Martin's - "Cathead Jam Aftershow" feat. Little Raine Band 10 p.m. $10

Pelican Cove - Travelin' Jane 2-6 p.m.; Four on the Floor 7-11 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30-7:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Stephanie Luckett 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.