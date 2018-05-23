Embrace the Heat with Homemade Hot Sauce

Farmer's markets and gardens will soon be overflowing with peppers of all kinds. What better way to embrace the Mississippi summer heat than to make some hot sauce? This homemade sriracha is a great place to start. Fermentation is the secret flavor-boosting step in this process. It's worth the wait. If you don't already carry a bottle of hot sauce in your purse, get ready to change that.

Fermented Sriracha Sauce

Recipe adapted from "Fiery Ferments" by Kirsten and Christopher Shockey

Ingredients

5 large red bell peppers

6-7 red jalapenos

2-3 fresh red serrano or cayenne peppers

2 tablespoons salt

1/2 cup honey or agave

4 cloves garlic

Directions

Remove the seeds and stems from the peppers. Chop them coarsely. Make sure to wear gloves, and don't touch your face!

Add the salt, mix well and let it sit for about one hour.

Using a food processor or blender, blend the pepper mixture to a smooth paste.

Pack into a glass jar and cover loosely with a lid. You may also use a lid with an airlock if you have one. Let the jar sit on your countertop for four to five days.

Blend the pepper mash, sugar and garlic into a smooth paste. Adjust the salt to taste. Transfer the sauce to an airtight glass jar or a condiment bottle. Store in the refrigerator for up to 12 months (I guarantee it won't last that long!).