10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- A Jackson Academy senior died after her vehicle hit a manhole and flipped upside down on Ridgewood Road near Venetian Way on Thursday, May 17.
- People from state government, nonprofit and advocacy organizations gathered at the Capitol to launch a public-health campaign, encouraging Mississippians to "think again" about their mental health on Tuesday, May 15.
- At the annual Jackson Police Department Police Memorial Service for fallen officers on May 16, 2018, City officials gave remarks before families placed yellow roses at the base of the memorial outside JPD headquarters for officers killed in the line of duty.
- The state Gaming Commission on Thursday proposed rules to govern sports books at Mississippi's 28 licensed casinos after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states.
- Lonnie “Lil Lonnie” Taylor grew up in the Virden Addition and stayed in Jackson to go to college. He was shot to death while driving his car on April 29, 2018, at the age of 22.
- Immigration authorities in Louisiana and Mississippi have filed nearly 3,000 deportation proceedings in the first three months in 2018, data from Syracuse University show.
- First lady Deborah Bryant spoke out against the stigma of suicide at the children’s mental-health summit, noting that her own father committed suicide.
- The Medgar and Myrlie Evers home in Jackson is one of four locations statewide that the National Park Service is considering for a federal park designation. A white supremacist gunned down Medgar under the carport.
- Jason Downs, a Baltimore lawyer who represented the family of Freddie Gray, called a press conference on May 14, 2018, to demand more transparency from the Jackson government on behalf of the family of Crystalline Barnes, 21, who died in an an officer-involved shooting.
- The state testing task force will meet in June, and high school seniors are invited to apply for the student spots on the task force by May 25.
