Afroman to Settle Suit Filed Over Mississippi Assault, Song

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Musician and rapper Afroman is settling a lawsuit filed by a woman he punched during a 2015 Mississippi performance.
WLOX-TV reports that the performer, also known as Joseph Edgar Foreman, is settling a civil lawsuit filed by Florida woman Haley Byrd.
Afroman earlier pleaded guilty to assault charges for punching Byrd after she got on stage during a Mardi Gras performance at a Biloxi nightclub.
Byrd later sued Afroman, seeking damages for injuries. She also claimed Afroman defamed her by writing a song about the assault called "Stay off the Stage."
Tim Holleman is Byrd's lawyer. He says a settlement will be signed next week, averting a trial. Holleman says details won't be released until all parties have signed.
Holleman says Byrd earlier settled a lawsuit against the nightclub.
Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus