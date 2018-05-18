 Afroman to Settle Suit Filed Over Mississippi Assault, Song | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Afroman to Settle Suit Filed Over Mississippi Assault, Song

Musician and rapper Afroman is settling a lawsuit filed by a woman he punched during a 2015 Mississippi performance.

By The Associated Press Friday, May 18, 2018 1:07 p.m. CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Musician and rapper Afroman is settling a lawsuit filed by a woman he punched during a 2015 Mississippi performance.

WLOX-TV reports that the performer, also known as Joseph Edgar Foreman, is settling a civil lawsuit filed by Florida woman Haley Byrd.

Afroman earlier pleaded guilty to assault charges for punching Byrd after she got on stage during a Mardi Gras performance at a Biloxi nightclub.

Byrd later sued Afroman, seeking damages for injuries. She also claimed Afroman defamed her by writing a song about the assault called "Stay off the Stage."

Tim Holleman is Byrd's lawyer. He says a settlement will be signed next week, averting a trial. Holleman says details won't be released until all parties have signed.

Holleman says Byrd earlier settled a lawsuit against the nightclub.

