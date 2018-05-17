 Trustees Give Final Approval to University Tuition Increases | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Trustees Give Final Approval to University Tuition Increases

Mississippi's eight public universities plan to raise tuition by an average of 4 percent next fall.

By The Associated Press Thursday, May 17, 2018 12:44 p.m. CDT
0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Trustees of Mississippi's eight public universities are giving final approval for tuition increases next fall.

The College Board discussed the plan in April and voted for a required second time Thursday without making any changes.

Tuition will increase by an average of 4 percent next fall.

Presidents say lingering effects from state budget cuts two years ago require them to raise more revenue from students.

The statewide average for two semesters of full-time tuition and fees will rise by an average of $303 to $7,805. That's for an in-state undergraduate.

Increases range from 5.6 percent at Delta State University to 2 percent at Mississippi Valley State University.

Most students pay less than the sticker price, but costs continue rising faster than incomes. Sixty percent of Mississippi students graduate with debt.

Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

