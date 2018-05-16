 May 29, 2018 - Tuesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

May 29, 2018 - Tuesday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, May 16, 2018 8:38 a.m. CDT
Brandon Amphitheater - Dave Matthews Band 8 p.m. $95-$345

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Fenian's - Open Mic

Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.

Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Table 100 - Chalmers Davis 6 p.m.

