 May 25, 2018 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

May 25, 2018 - Friday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, May 16, 2018 8:34 a.m. CDT
1908 Provisions - Andrew Pates 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Burgers & Blues - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6-10 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Jacob Lipking 6:30-8:30 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Sherman Lee Dillon & the MS Sound midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

Martin's - The Quickening 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Railroad District - "Old School Party with a Purpose" feat. DJ Phingaprint, DJ Unpredictable 601 & DJ Koollaid 8 p.m. $20-$300

Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Southern Komfort Brass Band 8:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

