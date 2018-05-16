May 25, 2018 - Friday

1908 Provisions - Andrew Pates 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Burgers & Blues - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6-10 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Jacob Lipking 6:30-8:30 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Sherman Lee Dillon & the MS Sound midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Martin's - The Quickening 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Railroad District - "Old School Party with a Purpose" feat. DJ Phingaprint, DJ Unpredictable 601 & DJ Koollaid 8 p.m. $20-$300
Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Southern Komfort Brass Band 8:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
