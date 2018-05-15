 Court Orders End to Lawsuit Over 2015 Mississippi Election | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Court Orders End to Lawsuit Over 2015 Mississippi Election

In 2015, Democrat Bo Eaton (pictured) sought a sixth term in the Mississippi House. The race between him and Republican Mark Tullos went to a tiebreaker that Eaton won in a drawing of straws. But lawmakers tossed out some ballots that local officials originally said were properly cast. That gave Tullos the seat and Republicans a supermajority in the House.

In 2015, Democrat Bo Eaton (pictured) sought a sixth term in the Mississippi House. The race between him and Republican Mark Tullos went to a tiebreaker that Eaton won in a drawing of straws. But lawmakers tossed out some ballots that local officials originally said were properly cast. That gave Tullos the seat and Republicans a supermajority in the House. Photo by Imani Khayyam.

By The Associated Press Tuesday, May 15, 2018 5:44 p.m. CDT
0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal court is ending a dispute over a 2015 Mississippi House race that originally went to a tiebreaker but was then overturned by the Legislature.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says that federal courts lack jurisdiction over a dispute about a state legislative seat.

In a decision Friday, the appeals court ordered a district court judge to dismiss the lawsuit filed by five voters who supported Democrat Bo Eaton.

In 2015, Eaton sought a sixth term in the Mississippi House. The race between him and Republican Mark Tullos went to a tiebreaker that Eaton won in a drawing of straws. But lawmakers tossed out some ballots that local officials originally said were properly cast. That gave Tullos the seat and Republicans a supermajority in the House.

Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »