Mother’s Day 2K18

The Iron Horse Grill (320 W. Pearl St., 601-398-0151)

Iron Horse Grill will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., to serve a special jazz brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The brunch will feature live music from Thomas "Tiger" Rogers, a waffle and omelet bar, and more.

Seafood R'evolution (1000 Highland Colony Pkwy., Suite 9015, 601-853-3474, seafoodrevolution.com)

Seafood R'evolution will serve a Mother's Day brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and a dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The brunch menu will feature appetizers such as corn and crab soup, seafood gumbo, beer-battered crab beignets, charbroiled oysters and deviled eggs, as well as brunch sandwiches such as steak and egg on French bread, and buttermilk chicken biscuits.

Egg dishes include R'evolution Benedict with poached eggs, sugar-cured ham, a sweet corn biscuit and sriracha hollandaise; the gulf crab omelet with crabmeat, mascarpone, Creole cream cheese and roasted red pepper cream; and Creole crab cakes. Entrees at the brunch will include Gulf shrimp and grits, smoked brisket, sweet potato waffles and more.

Dessert features a New York-style baked cheesecake with marinated strawberries and lemon ice cream, and drinks such as mimosas, bloody Marys, brandy milk punch and other cocktails.

The restaurant recommends reservations. For more information, visit opentable.com.

High Biscuits (7048 Old Canton Road, Ridgeland, 769-300-4948, highbiscuitstea.com)

On Saturday, May 12, High Biscuits will have a Mother's Day High Tea from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The menu will have tea and items such as cherry scones, raspberry preserves, Waldorf fruit salad, strawberry cake petit fours, mini lemon cream puffs and more. The menu for children has treats such as chocolate-chip scones, strawberry jam, Nutella strawberry sandwiches, mini vanilla cream puffs, tea cakes and more.

On Mother's Day, May 13, High Biscuits will host a Mother's Day Tea from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature a luncheon plate with roasted leg of lamb or pork loin, a wedge salad with Thousand Island dressing or Champagne vinaigrette, roasted root vegetables, a savory scone, and tea or coffee; a tea plate with treats such as cherry scones, Devon cream, raspberry preserves, chicken-salad canapes, cucumber sandwiches, bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwiches, Waldorf salad, chocolate-covered strawberries, petit fours, and tea or coffee; and a brunch expo, which has full-sized portions of brunch items such as bacon and eggs Benedict, sweet-potato hash, cherry scones, fruit salad, and tea or coffee.

Reservations are recommended. To make them, email highbiscuits@comcast.net or call 769-300-4948.

Amerigo (6592 Old Canton Road, Ridgeland, 601-977-0563; 155 Market St., Flowood, 601-992-1550)

On Mother's Day, Amerigo in Ridgleand will serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a chef special panko-crusted redfish with jumbo lump crab meat and sweet brown butter sauce. Amerigo in Flowood will serve its brunch menu from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The regular menu will also be available at both restaurants. For more information, visit amerigo.net.

La Brioche Patisserie (2906 N. State St., 601-988-2299, labriochems.com)

On Mother's Day, La Brioche will have special entrements with vanilla cake, strawberry and blueberry mousses, a white-chocolate glaze and edible flowers.

Hilton Jackson (1001 E. County Line Rd., 601-957-2800)

Hilton Jackson will host a Mother's Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu features deviled eggs, shrimp salad, smoked salmon, broccoli pasta salad, prime rib, baked ham, carved turkey breast, pork tenderloin, redfish, fried chicken and catfish, oysters on the half shell, candied yams, white chocolate bread pudding, Mississippi mud pie, carrot cake and more. The brunch is $29.95 for adults and $15.95 for children age 10 and under. For more information, find the Hilton Jackson on Facebook.

The Strawberry Cafe (107 Depot Drive, Madison, 601-856-3822, strawberrycafemadison.com)

The Strawberry Cafe will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Mother's Day, and will serve from its brunch menu and dinner menus. The restaurant's outdoor seating and bar will be open for walk-ins on a first come, first serve basis, but reservations are recommended.

1908 Provisions (734 Fairview St., 601-948-3429 ext. 305, fairviewinn.com)

1908 Provisions will host a special brunch buffet from 10:30 am to 2 p.m. with seatings every half hour. The buffet will have dishes such as shrimp and grits, baked mahi mahi, oysters on the half shell, chilled gulf shrimp, carved roast turkey with gravy, made-to-order omelet and waffle stations, an ice cream sundae bar and more. The brunch is $32.95 for adults, $16.50 for children age 5 to 12, and free for children under 5. Reservations are required.

Nandy's Candy (1220 E. Northside Drive, Suite 380, 601-362-9553, nandyscandy.com)

For Mother's Day, Nandy's Candy will have treats such as chocolate- or caramel-dipped Granny Smith apples; handmade assorted chocolates and chocolate-dipped strawberries available in edible chocolate baskets; Mother's Day cookies, divinity and petit fours; assorted candy baskets; and more.

Old Capitol Inn (226 N. State St., 601-359-9000)

For Mother's Day, Old Capitol Inn will have a lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes dishes such as an oven-roasted beef top round; soft-shell crabs and crab fritters; desserts include chocolate cupcakes; and more.

King Edward Hotel (235 W. Capitol St.)

The King Edward will serve a Mother's Day brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu will include baked maple French toast, lemon-pepper baked salmon, smoked beef rounds, fried chicken and waffles, cornbread stuffing, a create-your-own pasta salad bar, $7 Bloody Marys, St. Germain mimosas, and white sangria and more.

The brunch is $29 for adults and $19 for children age 12 and under. Reservations are required. To make a reservation call 601-969-8505.

Estelle Wine Bar & Bistro (407 S. Congress St., 769-235-8400)

Estelle Wine Bar & Bistro will serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a buffet with cinnamon buns, biscuits and more. The brunch is $38 for adults and $19 for children ages 12 and under. Estelle will also give out gift cards for Soul Spa Jackson good for $25 off spa services that are between 50 and 80 minutes long. For more information, find Estelle on Facebook.

Hickory Pit (1491 Canton Mart Road, 601-956-7079)

For Mother's Day, Hickory Pit will have desserts such as Hershey and lemon-ice-box pies, and more. For more information, find the business on Facebook.

Babalu Tapas & Tacos (622 Duling Ave., Suite 106, 601-366-5757)

On Mother's Day, Babalu will have brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu includes dishes such as avocado toast with roasted Roma tomatoes, shallots and a sunny-side-up egg; chicken and waffles with Chihuahua and scallion waffles, marinated chicken tenders and local honey; and empanadas desayuno, with two chorizo empanadas filled with eggs, Chihuahua cheese and a three-pepper hash and topped with a sriracha lime crema, pico de gallo and avocado; and more.

This is not a complete list. See and add more at jfp.ms/mothersday2018. To see more food coverage, visit jfp.ms/food.