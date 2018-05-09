May 22, 2018 - Tuesday

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 6-9 p.m.
Fenian's - Open Mic
Kathryn's - Keys vs. Strings 6:30 p.m.
Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Table 100 - Chalmers Davis 6 p.m.
