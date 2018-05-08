Go Cups at The District, Get Out More Tour at Buffalo Peak and Nissan HBCU Donation

— Last week, the City of Jackson's Leisure and Recreation District Ordinance, also known as the "go cup" ordinance, officially went into effect. Now, visitors to The District at Eastover (1250 Eastover Drive) can take alcoholic beverages, one per person, out of restaurants in plastic cups that have restaurant insignias and drink them on the District Green or on patios while the restaurants are open. The Jackson City Council passed the ordinance in March.

Establishments that offer go cups include Cantina Laredo and Fine & Dandy. Cultivation Food Hall, which is set to open this summer, will also offer go cups.

The District will celebrate its new status as a Leisure and Recreation District with a series of live music events from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Thursday in May on the District Green. Performers will include Brian Ledford on May 10 and May 24, The Sessions on May 17, and No Strings on May 31.

For more information, call 601-914-0800 or visit thedistrictateastover.com.

Get Out More Tour at Buffalo Peak Outfitters

Backpacker Magazine, a publication focused on hiking, camping and the outdoor industry, will visit Buffalo Peak Outfitters at Highland Village (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 115) on May 30 as part of its 18th annual Get Out More Tour. Outdoor expert Randy Propster will host a 90-minute seminar on backpacking essentials, recommended gear and apparel, survival skills and more.

Buffalo Peak will serve complimentary desserts, beer and other beverages for visitors, and hold giveaways for hiking and camping gear. The event is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 601-366-2557 or find the event on Facebook.

Nissan Donates $250,000 to Mississippi HBCUs

Last month, car manufacturer Nissan donated $250,000 to seven historically black colleges and universities in Mississippi to support science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, programs. A press release from the company said it has invested nearly $2 million in local HBCUs since its Canton facility opened in 2003.

The universities that received donations are Alcorn State University, Coahoma Community College, Hinds Community College in Utica, Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Rust College and Tougaloo College. The schools will use the funds to support STEM-related programs such as applied sciences, architectural engineering, and computer and information science.