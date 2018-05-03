State Rep. Hughes Running for Lieutenant Governor in 2019

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A first-term Democrat in the Mississippi House said Thursday that he is running for lieutenant governor in 2019.

Rep. Jay Hughes of Oxford said the state needs to improve public education, highways and mental health services.

Hughes, 54, is the first candidate to announce for what will be an open seat next year. Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves is limited to two terms and is preparing to run for governor.

The lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate and has considerable influence over which bills become law.

Republican Delbert Hosemann, the third-term secretary of state, is widely considered another possible candidate for lieutenant governor.

Hughes is an attorney and developer. He has been a frequent critic of Republican leaders in the Mississippi House and is known for frequent social media posts giving his own ideas about education funding and other issues.

In 2016, Hughes sued Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn for using a computer-generated voice to read bills aloud in the House chamber. Reading aloud is a common filibuster tactic used by opponents to issues being debated, and House Democrats forced readings in March 2016 because they thought their ideas were being ignored by the Republican supermajority.

Hughes said in the lawsuit that Gunn had violated the Mississippi Constitution by setting the machine to read so quickly that the bills could not be understood. Hughes also said lawmakers were calling it a "demon chipmunk" voice. The state Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that it has no power to settle a dispute over how the Legislature operates.