State Rep. Gipson Named Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has appointed a lawmaker to be the state's new agriculture commissioner.

Rep. Andy Gipson will succeed fellow Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith once she moves to the U.S. Senate. He will serve the rest of the current commissioner's term, which ends in January 2020.

The 41-year-old Gipson is an attorney and Baptist pastor and has been in the state House since 2008. He lives on a farm in Braxton.

Bryant announced Feb. 21 that he was appointing Hyde-Smith to succeed Republican Thad Cochran, who is leaving the Senate because of health concerns. Cochran retires Sunday.

Hyde-Smith and at least two other candidates say they are running in a November special election, and the winner will serve the rest of the Senate term, which ends in January 2021.