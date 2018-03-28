 April 7, 2018 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

April 7, 2018 - Saturday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, March 28, 2018 10:56 a.m. CDT
0

601 South Street Live - Siggno 8 p.m.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Smackwater 8 p.m.

American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Club 43, Canton - Shatterframe 9 p.m. $10

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Lonn'e George & Flasche midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Dustin Moulder

Georgia Blue, Madison - Brandon Greer

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Jesse Cotton Stone 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Travelin' Jane 7-10:30 p.m.

Last Call - DJ Unpredictable 601 & Wheezy Cortez 9 p.m.

Martin's - Cedric Burnside Project w/ Trenton Ayers 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Dagnabbit 1-5 p.m.; Jason Turner Band 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Spunk Monkees 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Davis Coen & the Downstream Drifters 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »