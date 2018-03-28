April 7, 2018 - Saturday

601 South Street Live - Siggno 8 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Smackwater 8 p.m.
American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
Club 43, Canton - Shatterframe 9 p.m. $10
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Lonn'e George & Flasche midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Dustin Moulder
Georgia Blue, Madison - Brandon Greer
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Jesse Cotton Stone 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Travelin' Jane 7-10:30 p.m.
Last Call - DJ Unpredictable 601 & Wheezy Cortez 9 p.m.
Martin's - Cedric Burnside Project w/ Trenton Ayers 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Dagnabbit 1-5 p.m.; Jason Turner Band 6-10 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Spunk Monkees 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Davis Coen & the Downstream Drifters 9 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
