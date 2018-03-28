April 6, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - The Anteeks 8 p.m.
AND Gallery - Outer Core 7-10 p.m. $5
Bonny Blair's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Cerami's - James Bailey & Linda Blackwell 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Club 43, Canton - Jason Miller Band midnight
F. Jones Corner - Johnnie B & Ms. Iretta midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Shaun Patterson
Georgia Blue, Madison - Skip McDonald
Hal & Mal's - Bill & Temperance 7-10 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - John Bull Band 9 p.m.
ISH Grill - First Friday feat. Clinton Babers, DJ Unpredictable & comedian Rita B 9 p.m. $15
Kathryn's - Faze 4 7-10:30 p.m.
Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Martin's - deFrance 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Road Hogs 6-10 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Trouble Trio 9 p.m. $10
Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Brian Jones 7-10 p.m. free
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Jamell Richardson 8:30 p.m.
Wasabi - "The Crush" feat. Kujho & The Nasty Sho 7 p.m.-2 a.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus