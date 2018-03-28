April 5, 2018 - Thursday

Bonny Blair's - Phil & Trace 7-10 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Feathered Cow - Doug Bishop & James Bailey 6-9 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Aaron Coker

Georgia Blue, Madison - Jason Turner

Hal & Mal's - Big K.R.I.T. w/ CyHi Da Prynce 8 p.m. $28.50-$100

Hops & Habanas - Betsy Berryhill 7 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - James Travis 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Steele Heart 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Lost Pizza, Brandon - TJ Duo 6-8:30 p.m.

MS Museum of Art - "...to me from the earth" feat. MS Symphony Orchestra w/ Aundi Marie Moore 7 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Barry Leach 6-10 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Stevie J Blues 7-10:30 p.m.