Lawmakers Again Fail to Make Oil Spill Money Spending Plan

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — State lawmakers have again failed to agree on a plan for spending part of Mississippi's compensation from 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
House and Senate negotiators did not agree on a plan for how to distribute the $750 million in economic damages before a Monday night deadline.
The failure likely means money already collected will stay banked for another year.
The Senate, led by Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, proposed to move the money into a special account and let lawmakers decide on spending later.
House members wanted to put most money into a fund that would be controlled by appointed trustees, not lawmakers.
In talks Monday, some House members were backing a proposal to spend some of the money on special projects in areas away from the Gulf Coast.
