Finance Complaint Filed in Mississippi US Senate Campaign

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A nonpartisan group says in a complaint to the Federal Election Commission that a super PAC has been improperly organizing and funding activities for a Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Mississippi.

The Washington-based Campaign Legal Center was filing the complaint Monday against the Remember Mississippi super PAC and Chris McDaniel's campaign fund.

Remember Mississippi raised nearly $1.1 million last year. It takes its name from the slogan McDaniel supporters adopted after the tea-party backed McDaniel lost a 2014 Republican primary to U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, who was supported by the political establishment.

McDaniel tells The Associated Press that the complaint is an example of "dirty, sleazy tactics" used by the establishment to oppose his Senate candidacy.

He says the super PAC told him dates of events, and he showed up.