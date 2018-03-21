March 31, 2018 - Saturday

The Alamo - "The Show" feat. Lari Johnson, Karen Brown, Akami Graham & the Key of G, Southern Komfort Brass Band, 601 Live Band & more 8-11 p.m. $25-$30

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Nu Corp 8 p.m.

American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight

Cathead Distillery - The Second Boil feat. Delta Mountain Boys 1-8 p.m. free

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Will Hoge w/ Hugh Mitchell 8 p.m. $15 in advance $20 door

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Sherman Lee Dillon & the MS Sound midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Bill Abel 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10:30 p.m.

Martin's - Bill Howl-N-Madd Perry 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Andrew Pates 1-5 p.m.; Faze 4 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Nashville South 9 p.m.

Shucker's - The Axe-identals 3:30 p.m.; Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.

Soulshine, Flowood - Chad Wesley 7-10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Scott Turner Trio 9 p.m. free

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.