 March 30, 2018 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Nu Corp 8 p.m.

Bonny Blair's - Larry Brewer 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Drago's - Brandon Greer 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Sherman Lee Dillon & the MS Sound midnight $10

Fairview Inn - 110-Year Anniversary feat. Andrew Pates 5-7 p.m. free; Luckenbach 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - John Causey 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Fade2Blue 7-10:30 p.m.

Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

Martin's - CBDB 10 p.m. $10

MS Coliseum - Soul City Blues Fest feat. Willie Clayton, T.K. Soul, Big Robb, Carl Sims & L.J. Echols 7:30-11:30 p.m. $27-$52

Pelican Cove - Silvertree Crossing 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Sonny Duo 5:30 p.m.; Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Dos Loco 10 p.m.

Soulshine, Flowood - Barry Leach 7-10 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Brian Smith 7-10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Keeshea Pratt Band 8:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

