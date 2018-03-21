March 29, 2018 - Thursday

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 6-9 p.m.
Duling Hall - Fondren Covered 7 p.m. $20
F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - Will Wesley 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Chad Perry Band 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Majestic Burger - Larry Brewer 6-8:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Barry Leach 6-10 p.m.
Shucker's - Sofa Kings 7:30 p.m. free
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Chris Gill 7-10:30 p.m.
