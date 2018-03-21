 March 29, 2018 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Wednesday, March 21, 2018 9:16 a.m. CDT
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 6-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - Fondren Covered 7 p.m. $20

F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Will Wesley 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Chad Perry Band 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Majestic Burger - Larry Brewer 6-8:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Barry Leach 6-10 p.m.

Shucker's - Sofa Kings 7:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Chris Gill 7-10:30 p.m.

