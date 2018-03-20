Ray's Hookah Lounge, vineyard vines and Two Dog Farms

Jackson resident Ray McCants will hold a grand opening for his new business, Uncle Ray's Hookah Lounge (3417 N. West St.), on Friday, April 20.

The lounge and event hall will offer group hookah sessions for $15, and will have 12 flavors including double apple, orange, strawberry, blueberry and mint. Uncle Ray's will also feature 10 varieties of wine and four beers. McCants said he plans to have performances from live bands or deejays each night, with an emphasis on jazz and R&B music. The business has space for up to 100 people at a time, and will be available to rent for company outings and other large events.

"I decided to open a place like this to offer a different kind of environment for Jacksonians that people might otherwise have to go out of town for," McCants told the Jackson Free Press. "The lounge will be a great place to come with friends or co-workers to just relax and converse."

The grand opening will feature a pop-up shop from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with clothes, custom jewelry, pastries and more from local vendors. From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., the lounge will have live music, a wine tasting and giveaways of gift certificates for the lounge.

Uncle Ray's Hookah Lounge will be open Wednesdays from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Thursdays and Fridays from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, call 601-691-4729 or visit the lounge's Facebook page.

vineyard vines Coming to Highland Village

Clothing and accessory shop vineyard vines will open its first location in Mississippi this summer. The 2,521-square-foot store will be in the north corridor of Highland Village inside the former Juniker Jewelry space, which is next door to Maison Weiss and Buffalo Peak Outfitters.

Brothers Shep and Ian Murray founded vineyard vines in Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts in 1998. The store is best known for its line of signature neckties, but also sells a variety of clothing and accessories for men and women, including shorts, pants, dresses, jackets, swimwear and more. vineyard vines currently has more than 100 stores across the United States and offers its products in 600 specialty department stores worldwide, and has a seasonal catalog online at vineyardvines.com.

For more information, call 601-982-5861 or visit highlandvillagems.com.

Two Dog Farms Offers New Vegetable Pick-Up Location in Jackson

This month, Two Dog Farms, a family farm that Cleveland, Miss., natives Van and Dorothy Killen founded in Flora in 2014, announced an expansion of its community-supported agriculture program.

Through the CSA program, members receive a weekly shipment of fresh vegetables from the farm during the growing season. Two Dog Farms provides daily harvests of broccoli, cauliflower, kale, collard greens, carrots, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and more both at the farm itself and at pick-up locations throughout the state.

The original pick-up locations for the program included the M7 Coffee House in Ridgeland and the Mississippi Farmers Market in downtown Jackson. The expansion now allows members to pick up vegetables at Revell Ace Hardware (3876 Terry Road) in Jackson, the Delta Meat Market in Cleveland, and Downtown Butcher & Mercantile in Greenville, as well.

For more information or to join Two Dog Farms' CSA program, call 662-719-0285, email twodogfarms@gmail.com or visit twodogfarms.org.