March 25, 2018 - Sunday

1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

The Flamingo - "Get Money, Stop Hatin'!" Tour feat. Jess Jones, Jayali, Kappaccino, Harold Jamez, Raiyn, Jon Jon da Phenomenon & C-Rod 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $10 advance $15 door

The Hideaway - Sunday Jam 4-8 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Jay Wadsworth 6-9 p.m.

MS Coliseum - Newsboys w/ Zealand 6 p.m. $25-$100

Pelican Cove - Bad Example noon-4 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.