The Lucky Round-Up

Lucky Town Brewing Company (1710 N. Mill St., 601-790-0142)

Lucky Town will host a pre St. Paddy's Day Pre-Parade Supershow starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 16, the day before the parade. Teezy Thomas and Porschia Cooper will host the event, and performers include DevMaccc, Dono Vegas, 5th Child, Flywalker, Timaal Bradford, Vitamin Cea, Mike Hustle, Sippi Queen and Beezie. Admission is $10 before 9:30 p.m. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the beer bash, and performances begin at 8 p.m.

On March 17, Hard Knocks Revolution will host wrestling event "Revolution I: Revolution Calling" at Lucky Town from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, find the events on Facebook.

Kemistry Sports Bar and Hookah Lounge (3716 N. Frontage Road, 601-713-1500)

Kemistry will host a Hal's St. Paddy's Parade after-party from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on March 17. The bar will have food, $1 green beer and $5 green drinks and shots all night, and DJ Kujho and DJ Nasty Sho will perform starting at 9 p.m. The cover charge for the event is $5 at the door before 9 p.m. For more information, find Kemistry on Facebook.

The Westin Jackson (407 S. Congress St., 601-968-8200)

The hotel is hosting a St. Patrick's Day tailgate party on Saturday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will have $5 beers, burgers and bratwurst. Entrances to will be at the corners of Court and West streets, and the corner of Tombigbee and West streets. The hotel entrance will be closed to the public on the day of the event. For more information, call 601-968-8200 or find the event on Facebook.

Ole Tavern on George Street (416 George St., 601-960-2700)

Ole Tavern will host its annual St. Patrick's Day block party on Saturday, March 17, starting at 2 p.m. The bar will offer food and drink specials until closing at 2 a.m., and will host performances by Larry Waters Trio, Cast of Comic, The Whiskey Barrels, DJ Glenn and DJ Third Era. Ole Tavern will also have food and drink specials on that day. For more information, find Ole Tavern on Facebook.

The Hideaway (5100 Interstate 55 N., 01-291-4579)

The Hideaway will host its third-annual Neon Wonderland Glow Paint Party from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Chicago-based DJ Rozz is hosting the event, which will feature more than 1,000 gallons of neon glow paint, blacklights, LED robot performers and a three-dimensional-projection light show onstage. The event will feature live music from deejays such as Rob Roy and Chicago-based Skrat Kangaroo. Wonderland is open for people ages 18 and up, but guests must be 21 or over to drink. Admission is $25 for ages 18 to 20 and $20 for people ages 21 and up. VIP admission is also available for $40 and includes a free T-shirt, an 8-ounce personal bottle of neon paint, and express entry with no lines or waiting. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Martin's Restaurant & Bar (214 S. State St., 601-354-9712, martinslounge.net)

Martin's annual St. Paddy's Blowout is from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. The event will feature deejays performing from noon to 6 p.m., and live music starting after the parade at 7 p.m. Performers include Dream Cult, El Obo, Fides, May Queen, And The Echo, the Epic Funk Brass Band, DJ Young Venom and DJ Nasty Sho. Visitors can go online and rent tent space ahead of the event for $150 per group, which includes a tent, tickets for free beer and liquor, private Porta Potties and bleachers for the parade.

The cover charge for the event is $10 after 7 p.m., but renting tent space will also pay the cover charge in advance. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Jackson Convention Complex (105 E. Pascagoula St.)

Fleet Feet Sports will host the "Run, Play and Be Irish for a Day" 5K walk and run beginning at 8 a.m. at the Jackson Convention Complex (105 E. Pascagoula St.). The event will raise money for the Blair E. Batson Children's Heart Center. Registration fees for both the 5K walk and run are $30. Those who wish to donate to the event but cannot attend can also register for a "virtual 5K" for the same price and still receive the t-shirt and swag bag that comes with regular registration. Fleet Feet will give prizes for both the walk and run to the top overall male and female participants, as well as team prizes for largest team, fastest open team and best team costumes. To register, visit raceroster.com.

One Block East (642 Tombigbee St., 601-944-0203)

One Block will host a Block Party Carnival on Saturday, March 17. The event will have $4 Big Ass beers and shots, live music, games, souvenirs and more. Admission is $10. For more information, find One Block on Instagram.

Pop's Saloon (2636 S. Gallatin St., 601-961-4747)

Pop's will host a St. Paddy's after-party crawfish boil on Saturday, March 17, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event also includes a performance from Pop Fiction at 9 p.m. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Club Vudu (209 Commerce St., 601-750-3037)

The newly opened Club Vudu (209 Commerce St.) will host a St. Paddy's celebration starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 17. The event has a $20 cover charge, and will feature free beer and an open bar all day and night. The party will also have performances from Kingfish, Ebenezer Goodman, Epic Funk Brass Band and Spencer Day, DJ Max Victory, DJ T Zilla and DJ Clover. The gates open at 10 a.m. For more information, call 601-750-3037 or visit clubvudu.com.

Fenian's Pub (901 E. Fortification St., 601-948-0055, fenianspub.com)

On Saturday, March 17, Fenian's will host an all-you-can-eat Irish breakfast buffet from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fenian's will be open that day from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., and will serve a menu of traditional Irish food all day. The pub will have a block party outside with Irish, local and green beer on tap, outdoor games and more. Andy Bowes will play from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., The Stonewalls will play from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Blind Dog Otis will play from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

The Iron Horse Grill (320 W. Pearl St., 601-398-0151)

On Saturday, March 17, Iron Horse will host a Hal's St. Paddy's Parade after-party. Chris Gill will perform at 3 p.m., Nellie Mack will perform at 6 p.m., and King Edward Antoine will perform at 9 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, find Iron Horse on Facebook.

Johnny T's Bistro & Blues (538 N. Farish St., 601-954-1323)

Johnny T's will host a "Kiss Me I'm Irish" St. Patrick's Day party on March 17 at 3 p.m. The event includes free shots of Jameson for women and a set from DJ Moneycure. Women who wear green get in for free. For more information, find Johnny T's on Instagram.

Mississippi Children's Museum (2145 Museum Blvd., 601-981-5469, mschildrensmuseum.org)

The Mississippi Professional Chapter of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers and the Latin American Business Association of Mississippi are partnering to host a science, engineering, technology and math, or STEM, event at the Mississippi Children's Museum titled "Shamrock Science at the Museum." It will include activities such as a do-it-yourself LED lights workshop, a "Find the Engineer" scavenger hunt, a gummy bear structures workshop and more. "Shamrock Science" is from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 17. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

