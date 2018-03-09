Anime Fest Checklist

It is March in Jackson, which means two things. First, spring is almost here, and second, the Mississippi Anime Festival is upon us. The second annual event, which takes place March 10 at the Mississippi Trade Mart, brings together vendors, special guests, artists, cosplayers and more under one roof to celebrate Japanese animation and pop culture. Here are some things to look for while you're there.

Vendors

Kittiyes Kreations: bead art featuring video-game, pop-culture and anime characters in pixilated form, as well as key chains, decorated headwear and more

PixelMoth Apparel: anime and pop-culture T-shirts, hats and more

Lady Helen's Soaps: handmade lotions, lip-glosses and soaps, some of which take inspiration from popular TV shows and films such as "Fight Club" and "Star Wars"

Sprinkle.Spit Tattoos: anime art prints, stickers and more

Reignfire Jewelry Designs: jewelry such as rings, necklaces and earrings, keychains and more

Guests

Johnny Yong Bosch: starred on TV shows such as "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," "Power Rangers Zeo" and "Power Rangers Turbo," and voiced the character Ichigo Kurosaki on "Bleach"

Anjali Bhimani: appeared on TV shows such as "Modern Family," "NCIS" and "Silicon Valley," and voiced video-game characters Nisha on "Fallout 4" and Symmetra in "Overwatch"

Tara Jayne Sands: voiced characters on TV shows such as "Disjointed," "Little Witch Academia," "One Punch Man," "Sailor Moon Crystal" and "Naruto Shippuden"

J. Michael Tatum: voiced characters on TV shows such as "Black Butler," "Attack on Titan," "My Hero Academia," "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" and "Yuri!!! on Ice"

Cosplayers: RaeBae Cosplay, Hane Cosplay, Dragon Blossom Cosplay, Cosplay Central and Airship Demenca

Film Screenings

10:15 a.m.: "Eureka Seven: Good Night, Sleep Tight, Young Lovers" 12:20 p.m.: "Steins;Gate: Load Regions of Deja Vu" 2:05 p.m.: "Trigun: Badlands Rumble" 3:45 p.m.: "Black Butler: Book of Murder"

Mississippi Anime Festival is Saturday, March 10, at the Mississippi Trade Mart (1209 Mississippi St.) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $15 before midnight on Friday, March 9. Regular admission is $20. Admission is $5 for children ages 2 to 8, and children under age 2 get in for free. For more information, visit msanimefest.com.