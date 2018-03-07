Happiest Hours

Being an adult is hard sometimes. You have to pay bills, clean, go to work, etc. Happy hours are always one of the best ways to wind down from a busy week, and luckily, Jackson has some great choices. If you're looking for a good place to wind down, look no further than this year's winner and finalists for Best Happy Hour.

Winner

Babalu Tapas & Tacos (622 Duling Ave., Suite 106, 601-366-5757, eatbabalu.com)

When: Monday through Friday 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

What: $5 well drinks; specials on lime margaritas and wine from William Hill Estate Winery; $1 off draft beers; $2 tacos; $4 sangrias (red, white and rose)

Finalists

Barrelhouse (3009 N. State St., 769-216-3167, barrelhousems.com)

When: Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

What: $1 off all draft beer; $2 domestic beers; $3 off select glasses of wine such as Meiomi chardonnay and Badenhorst Secateurs red blend; $4 well drinks with liquors such as Cathead vodka and Plantation rum; $5 meatballs; and a daily cocktail special

CAET Wine Bar (3100 N. State St., Suite 102, 601-321-9169, caetwinebar.com)

When: Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

What: $5.50 menu with dishes such as stuffed mushrooms with bacon and cream cheese, and crispy Brussels sprouts with parmesan and sriracha aioli; wines such as The Wishing Tree chardonnay and Comoloco monastrell; cocktails such as blackberry sangria with Comoloco, triple sec, Raynal brandy and fresh blackberries, and house spirits with mixers; and beers such as Lil Miss Sour from Chandeleur Island Brewing Company, and Jack the Sipper from Southern Prohibition Brewing.

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen (1200 N. State St., Suite 100, 601-398-4562, themanshipjackson.com)

When: Monday through Friday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the bar and patio areas

What: half-price pizzas; $2 off all craft and import beers; 25 percent off large-format bombers, $5 glasses of house wine, $5 barrel picks; $7 frozen, "Best Damn G&T" and Vieux Carre, and $8 Patron margarita

Saltine Restaurant (622 Duling Ave., Suite 201, 601-982-2899, saltinerestaurant.com)

When: Monday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

What: $1 Gulf oysters; half-priced draft beer, wines and cocktails; daily punch starting at 4 p.m.

