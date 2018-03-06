March 17, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Dexter Allen midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - King Edward Blues 9 p.m.
Martin's - St. Paddy's Blowout feat. Dream Cult, El Obo, Fides, May Queen, Epic Funk Brass Band & more 10 a.m.-2 a.m.
Offbeat - Significant Saturdays feat. dj cereal milk 10 a.m.-noon free
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Live Music 9 p.m.
Vudu - St. Patrick's Day Music Fest feat. Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Ebenezer Goodman, Epic Funk Brass Band, Spencer Day, DJ Max Victory, DJ T Zilla & DJ Clover 10 a.m.-4 a.m. $20
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
