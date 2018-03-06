March 16, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's - Jason Turner Band 7-10 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Sorrento Ussery midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Waterworks Curve 7-10 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - 19th Street Red 9 p.m.
Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Lucky Town - St. Paddy's Day Pre-Parade Supershow feat. DevMaccc, DONO Vegas, 5th Child, Flywalker, Timaal Bradford, Vitamin Cea, Mike Hustle, Sippi Queen & Beezie 7:30 p.m. $10 before 9:30 p.m.
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Live Music 8:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
