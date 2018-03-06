March 15, 2018 - Thursday

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Thomas Lovett 6-9 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - McKinney Williams 6 p.m.
MS Museum of Art - "Museum After Hours" feat. Paul Brock Band 5:30 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Live Music 7-10:30 p.m.
