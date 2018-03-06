 March 15, 2018 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

March 15, 2018 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Tuesday, March 6, 2018 3:25 p.m. CST
0

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Thomas Lovett 6-9 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - McKinney Williams 6 p.m.

MS Museum of Art - "Museum After Hours" feat. Paul Brock Band 5:30 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Live Music 7-10:30 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »