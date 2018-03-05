10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, had one more trick up his sleeve on Thursday, when he introduced a motion to recommit the new education funding proposal to committee killing it, which all the Democrats and eight Republicans supported.
- Senators passed House Bill 957 out of the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 27, and Sen. Gray Tollison, R-Oxford, made minor adjustments to the House proposal, including changing how low-income students are defined.
- Police say five officer-involved shootings have occurred have occurred since Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba took office in July 2017. The Jackson Free Press counts seven in that timeframe as of March 1.
- Opening in 1987, the Sandifer House on Jefferson Street offered men and women living with the disease respite from the continuing stigma of being HIV-positive in the early years of the AIDS crisis.
- Corey Wiggins, the executive director of the Mississippi NAACP, called on lawmakers to work to restore voting rights for the more than 218,000 Mississippians who are disenfranchised, at a press conference at the Capitol this session.
- Ruth Jinkiri hosts classes in the autism resource center in the Eudora Welty Library for as many as 135 local families. The classes include 3-year-olds all the way up to 60-year-olds who are on the autism spectrum.
- Jackson Public Schools Board Vice President Ed Sivak and President Jeanne Hairston said they plan to have a new superintendent in place for the district by July 1, 2018.
- Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba signed a narrow executive order on Feb. 26 to stop Jackson Police Department from sending out mugshots of those involved in officer-involved shootings. He also said the City would no longer release mugshots of juveniles.
- The Jackson City Council convened at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 for a regular council meeting to discuss an open-container ordinance, bike shares in Jackson and to present author Angie Thomas with a key to the city.
- Proponents of the "One Lake" project along the Pearl River through Jackson got a financial boost when the Mississippi House of Representatives passed a nearly $100-million bond and loan measure by a three-vote margin on Thursday.
Remember: Check the JFP Events planner for everything to do in the Jackson metro area. You can also add your own events (or send them to events@jacksonfreepress.com)! See JFPEvents.com
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus