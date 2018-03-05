 10 Local Stories of the Week | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

10 Local Stories of the Week

Corey Wiggins, the executive director of the Mississippi NAACP, called on lawmakers to work to restore voting rights for the more than 218,000 Mississippians who are disenfranchised, at a press conference at the Capitol this session.

By Dustin Cardon Monday, March 5, 2018 6 a.m. CST
There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:

  1. Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, had one more trick up his sleeve on Thursday, when he introduced a motion to recommit the new education funding proposal to committee killing it, which all the Democrats and eight Republicans supported.
  2. Senators passed House Bill 957 out of the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 27, and Sen. Gray Tollison, R-Oxford, made minor adjustments to the House proposal, including changing how low-income students are defined.
  3. Police say five officer-involved shootings have occurred have occurred since Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba took office in July 2017. The Jackson Free Press counts seven in that timeframe as of March 1.
  4. Opening in 1987, the Sandifer House on Jefferson Street offered men and women living with the disease respite from the continuing stigma of being HIV-positive in the early years of the AIDS crisis.
  5. Corey Wiggins, the executive director of the Mississippi NAACP, called on lawmakers to work to restore voting rights for the more than 218,000 Mississippians who are disenfranchised, at a press conference at the Capitol this session.
  6. Ruth Jinkiri hosts classes in the autism resource center in the Eudora Welty Library for as many as 135 local families. The classes include 3-year-olds all the way up to 60-year-olds who are on the autism spectrum.
  7. Jackson Public Schools Board Vice President Ed Sivak and President Jeanne Hairston said they plan to have a new superintendent in place for the district by July 1, 2018.
  8. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba signed a narrow executive order on Feb. 26 to stop Jackson Police Department from sending out mugshots of those involved in officer-involved shootings. He also said the City would no longer release mugshots of juveniles.
  9. The Jackson City Council convened at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 for a regular council meeting to discuss an open-container ordinance, bike shares in Jackson and to present author Angie Thomas with a key to the city.
  10. Proponents of the "One Lake" project along the Pearl River through Jackson got a financial boost when the Mississippi House of Representatives passed a nearly $100-million bond and loan measure by a three-vote margin on Thursday.

