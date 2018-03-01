March 9, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Center Stage - "Good Vibes and R&B" feat. Katrina Anderson & Stephanie Luckett 8 p.m. $15
Cerami's - Doug Bishop & James Bailey 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - May Day
Georgia Blue, Madison - Shaun Patterson
Iron Horse Grill - Deeb's Blues 8 p.m.
Kathryn's - Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers 7-10:30 p.m.
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - Steve Chester 6-8:30 p.m. free; Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires w/ 5th Child 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Road Hogs 6-10 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Elusive Behavior 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Hunter Gibson 5:30 p.m.; Ian Faith 8 p.m. $5; Billy Maudlin 10 p.m.
Soulshine, Flowood - Brian Jones 7-10 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Jason Turner 7-10 p.m.
Spacecamp - Nnamdi Ogbonnaya w/ Flywalker 8 p.m.-midnight $7
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Thalia Mara Hall - Fleet Foxes 7:30 p.m. $30.50-$42.50
Underground 119 - Stevie J Blues 8:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
