 March 9, 2018 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

March 9, 2018 - Friday

By JFP Staff Thursday, March 1, 2018 8:36 a.m. CST
0

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Center Stage - "Good Vibes and R&B" feat. Katrina Anderson & Stephanie Luckett 8 p.m. $15

Cerami's - Doug Bishop & James Bailey 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Drago's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - May Day

Georgia Blue, Madison - Shaun Patterson

Iron Horse Grill - Deeb's Blues 8 p.m.

Kathryn's - Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers 7-10:30 p.m.

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - Steve Chester 6-8:30 p.m. free; Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires w/ 5th Child 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Road Hogs 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Elusive Behavior 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Hunter Gibson 5:30 p.m.; Ian Faith 8 p.m. $5; Billy Maudlin 10 p.m.

Soulshine, Flowood - Brian Jones 7-10 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Jason Turner 7-10 p.m.

Spacecamp - Nnamdi Ogbonnaya w/ Flywalker 8 p.m.-midnight $7

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - Fleet Foxes 7:30 p.m. $30.50-$42.50

Underground 119 - Stevie J Blues 8:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »