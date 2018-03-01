March 8, 2018 - Thursday

Anjou - Cathead Cocktail Night feat. Brian Smith 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Jason Turner
Georgia Blue, Madison - Zach Bridges
Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio 6-9 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Wes Lee 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Scott Turner Trio 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Josh Journeay 6-10 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m. free
Soulshine, Flowood - TJ Burnham 7-10 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Chris Gill 7-10:30 p.m. free
