 March 8, 2018 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

March 8, 2018 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Thursday, March 1, 2018 8:32 a.m. CST
0

Anjou - Cathead Cocktail Night feat. Brian Smith 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Jason Turner

Georgia Blue, Madison - Zach Bridges

Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio 6-9 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Wes Lee 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Scott Turner Trio 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Josh Journeay 6-10 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m. free

Soulshine, Flowood - TJ Burnham 7-10 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Chris Gill 7-10:30 p.m. free

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »